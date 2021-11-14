CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The second son of ousted and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, applied for registration as a candidate for the presidential election scheduled for December 2021, Libyan media reported on Sunday.

Gaddafi registered as a presidential candidate in a department of the High National Election Commission in the south-western city of Sabha, according to the video published by the al-Marsad newspaper in Twitter.

In spring 2020, representatives of Gaddafi said that he would run for the Libyan presidency.

The 49-year old was released from jail in 2017, where he was put in 2011, after Muammar Gaddafi's regime was overthrown.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, 2021, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February. Until then, the country is to be run by the new unity government, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, as prescribed by the UN.