UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Much Of Portugal Enters New Partial Lockdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:58 PM

Much of Portugal enters new partial lockdown

Large parts of Portugal went into partial lockdown on Wednesday, but the government warned it might have to impose even tighter measures to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus infections

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Large parts of Portugal went into partial lockdown on Wednesday, but the government warned it might have to impose even tighter measures to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus infections.

"If required, tougher measures will be taken," said Prime Minister Antonio Costa after data showed a record daily increase in the number of deaths on Wednesday -- 59.

There were also 7,497 new cases, but that included 3,570 infections detected since last Friday.

Some 2,700 people have died from the virus to date in Portugal.

Costa announced at the weekend a new lockdown in 121 out of 308 districts around the country, lasting at least two weeks and affecting 70 percent of the total population of some 10 million.

People are urged to work from home where possible, but are allowed to leave their homes to go shopping, do exercise and help people in need.

Unlike during the first lockdown, schools are also to remain open.

Shops, restaurants and cinemas will also remain open, but must shut earlier.

"If these measures are respected, we hope they will prove enough," Pedro Simas, a virologist at Lisbon's Joao Lobo Antunes Institute of Molecular Medicine told AFP.

"The scope of the situation in Portugal is not comparable to that of other countries," he said, suggesting there was room for manoeuvre to avoid a full lockdown.

Nevertheless, Costa is still seeking parliamentary approval for a health state of emergency and wants to be able legally to curb travel, check people's temperatures and employ the army to help the health authorities in contact tracing.

People complained of a lack of clarity in the new rules.

"I have never needed anyone to oblige me to do anything whatsoever," complained 70-year-old pensioner Julio Miguel, who said he had been wearing a mask since the start of the pandemic though that only became obligatory last week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Died Lisbon Portugal From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

16 minutes ago

Wellens wins 14th stage of Vuelta as Roglic keeps ..

3 minutes ago

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

31 minutes ago

Some 240,000 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US Stat ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues labor reforms for expats worki ..

3 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.