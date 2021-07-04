UrduPoint.com
Mudflow Hits Southwestern Crimea Due To Heavy Rains - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) A mudflow occurred in southwestern Crimea, damaging a residential house, the Russian Ministry for Emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a storm warning was issued in Crimea for July 4 and 5. Rainfalls are expected in western, eastern, southern and central districts of the peninsula.

"The mudflow occurred in village Sokolinoye of the Bakhchysarai region. According to the preliminary data, one house was flooded," the statement said.

The emergency services sent a rescue group of 16 people and three units of equipment.

According to the peninsula authorities, three rivers overflew in Crimea as a result of heavy rains. One of them returned to its riverbed so far.

