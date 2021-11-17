Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) At least one person was killed by a mudslide that occurred after severe storm not far from the Lillooet locality in the Canadian western province of British Columbia, the local police said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.

The province has been hit by heavy rains over the weekend causing severe flooding.

"The body of one woman has been recovered from the mudslide which occurred across Hwy 99 near Lillooet on Monday morning and search efforts are continuing today," the police said in a statement issued overnight.

The circumstances of the victim's death are being established, it added.

While the police are yet to confirm the number of missing people and vehicles caught up in the debris as a result of the mudslide, investigators have so far received two missing people reports, the statement read.