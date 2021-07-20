UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mudslides In Tajikistan Leave At Least 10 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

Mudslides in Tajikistan leave at least 10 dead

Mudslides in Tajikistan have left ten people dead and two missing, officials said Tuesday, in the latest fatal mass flow of earth caused by downpours in the impoverished ex-Soviet region

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Mudslides in Tajikistan have left ten people dead and two missing, officials said Tuesday, in the latest fatal mass flow of earth caused by downpours in the impoverished ex-Soviet region.

Fatal landsides affect mountainous Central Asia every year, mostly around springtime, blocking off roads in a region lacking transport infrastructure and forcing families to rebuild homes from scratch.

"There has been torrential rain in the north of Tajikistan and a fatal mudslide occurred," the emergencies committee said in a statement.

It said flows of earth on Monday swept through the northern Sogd region, trapping people tending to livestock.

"During search operations rescuers removed the bodies of eight shepherds from under the mud masses. The search for two more continues," the emergency services said.

The bodies of two women were also recovered from debris in a village in the region, where mudflows destroyed several homes, it added.

The emergency services said the landslide in the northern region rendered rural roads impassable, pulled down power lines and destroyed dozens of houses and agricultural land.

Related Topics

Dead Tajikistan Women From Asia

Recent Stories

EMA Starts Rolling Review of COVID-19 Vaccine Prod ..

1 minute ago

French police commissioner charged over man's deat ..

2 minutes ago

Out of 10-member Pakistan contingent 4 WAPDA athl ..

2 minutes ago

Czech coach tests positive for Covid in Olympic Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz to clear position for targeting PM's number ..

6 minutes ago

All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.