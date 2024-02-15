Open Menu

Mueller Gets Nod For Under-pressure Bayern At Lazio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Thomas Mueller will start the first leg of Bayern Munich's Champions League last 16 tie with Lazio on Wednesday, after blasting his team as lacking guts at the weekend.

Germany forward Mueller starts in Rome behind star striker Harry Kane and is flanked by his international teammates Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are both sidelined, as is attacking left-back Alphonso Davies who is replaced by Raphael Guerriero.

Mueller let rip after Bayern's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, a heavy loss which left them five points behind the Bundesliga leaders.

The 34-year-old come on as a substitute in that humbling, a role he has played for much of this season.

Ciro Immobile leads the line for Lazio after netting his 200th Serie A goal at the weekend, in a front three alongside Felipe Anderson and Gustav Isaksen who got the nod ahead of Pedro.

Immobile shot Lazio into the knockout stage with goals in consecutive group wins over Feyenoord and Celtic.

Danilo Cataldi starts in midfield for the hosts after Matias Vecino was forced to drop out after the pre-match warm-ups.

Vecino had initially being given the nod ahead of Cataldi by coach Maurizio Sarri but the Uruguay midfielder succumbed to a groin niggle which had left him a doubt for the match.

Starting line-ups:

Lazio (4-3-3)

Ivan Provedel; Adam Marusic, Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli, Elseid Hysaj; Matteo Guendouzi, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile (capt), Gustav Isaksen

Coach: Maurizio Sarri (ITA)

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer (capt); Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Raphael Guerriero; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

