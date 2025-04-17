Mueller In For Bayern As Dimarco Returns For Inter
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Thomas Mueller will start for Bayern Munich on Wednesday as the German giants aim to overturn a first leg deficit at Inter Milan and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Bayern and Germany icon Muller starts in place of Raphael Guerreiro after netting Bayern's goal in last week's 2-1 defeat and another positive display against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.
The 35-year-old, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season after 25 years at the club, will join Lionel Messi with 163 appearances in the Champions League.
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has had to deal with an injury crisis in recent weeks with Germany star Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Manuel Neuer and Hiroki Ito all sidelined for Wednesday's quarter-final showdown.
England veteran Eric Dier and Kim Min-jae, his only two fit centre-backs, start again in central defence.
However Kompany has been boosted by the return of winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who both start on the bench.
Federico Dimarco returns to the left flank for Inter after missing the first leg, the Italy wing-back replacing Carlos Augusto who set up Davide Frattesi's late strike in Bavaria which separates the two teams.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has his first choice XI available apart from injured Denzel Dumfries, with Matteo Darmian staying at right wing-back.
Five Inter players are on a booking and will, if the Italians reach the last four, miss the first leg of the semi-final with Barcelona if they are shown a yellow card at the San Siro.
Starting line-ups:
Inter Milan (3-5-2)
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez (capt)
Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Thomas Mueller (capt), Leroy Sane; Harry Kane
Vincent Kompany (BEL)
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)
