Mueller Reiterates His Probe Did Not Uncover Any Trump Campaign Conspiracy With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

Mueller Reiterates His Probe Did Not Uncover Any Trump Campaign Conspiracy With Russia

Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasized during testimony to Congress on Wednesday that his Russia investigation did not uncover evidence of any collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasized during testimony to Congress on Wednesday that his Russia investigation did not uncover evidence of any collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

"The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities," Mueller told lawmakers.

