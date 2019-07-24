Mueller Reiterates His Probe Did Not Uncover Any Trump Campaign Conspiracy With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasized during testimony to Congress on Wednesday that his Russia investigation did not uncover evidence of any conspiracy between President Donald Trump 's campaign and the Russian

"The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities," Mueller told lawmakers.

Mueller is currently testifying before the US House of Representatives' Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Mueller in the first couple hours of the hearing often referred lawmakers to the report and did not add any new information when questioned, as widely expected.

The Special Counsel would not comment on the recent ruling in the trial involving Russia's Concord Management in which the judge argued that the public release of the Mueller report violated a local rule by revealing information about the case that was not included in the original internet Research Agency indictment.

When asked if he was aware how many times the Special Counsel's office relied on major US media reports, Mueller said he did not know. The lawmaker then informed Mueller that the Special Counsel's report cited the New York Times 75 times, the Washington Post 50 times, and FOX news five times.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described ten instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.