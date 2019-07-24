UrduPoint.com
Mueller Says Findings In Russia Probe Do Not Exonerate Trump

Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Mueller says Findings in Russia Probe Do Not Exonerate Trump

Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller said during testimony to Congress on Wednesday that the findings in his Russia investigation do not fully exonerate President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller said during testimony to Congress on Wednesday that the findings in his Russia investigation do not fully exonerate President Donald Trump.

"No," Mueller said when asked by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler whether the Mueller report totally exonerates Trump.

Mueller also reiterated that his investigation found no evidence that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Mueller is currently testifying before the US House of Representatives' Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with Trump's 2016 campaign.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the vote.

However, Mueller described 10 instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

