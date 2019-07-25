Mueller Says 'Generally' Agrees Trump Not Always Truthful in Written Answers During Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in congressional testimony on Wednesday that he generally agrees with assertion that President Donald Trump was not always truthful in his written answers during the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Democratic congressman Val Demings asked Mueller whether Trump was not always being truthful in his written answers during the investigation.

"Generally," Mueller told the US House of Representatives INtelligence Committee.

On Wednesday, Mueller testified for seven hours before the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the election.

However, Mueller listed ten instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying they were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.