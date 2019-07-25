UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mueller Says 'Generally' Agrees Trump Not Always Truthful In Written Answers During Probe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Mueller Says 'Generally' Agrees Trump Not Always Truthful in Written Answers During Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in congressional testimony on Wednesday that he generally agrees with assertion that President Donald Trump was not always truthful in his written answers during the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Democratic congressman Val Demings asked Mueller whether Trump was not always being truthful in his written answers during the investigation.

"Generally," Mueller told the  US House of Representatives INtelligence Committee.

On Wednesday, Mueller testified for seven hours before the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the election.

However, Mueller listed ten instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying they were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Hillary Clinton Trump April May 2016 From

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

2 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

2 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

2 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.