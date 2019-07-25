UrduPoint.com
Mueller Says His Staff Traveled Abroad As Part Of Russia Probe, Refuses To Reveal Where

Mueller Says His Staff Traveled Abroad as Part of Russia Probe, Refuses to Reveal Where

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller during testimony to Congress on Wednesday revealed that his staff traveled abroad as part of the Russia investigation, but he refused to say where and with whom they met.

When asked whether any member of the Special Counsel's office staff traveled overseas as part of the investigation, Mueller said, "Yes, but I cant go further than that."

Mueller did not reveal the countries the investigators visited, the Names of people with whom they met, or what evidence they were seeking.

Mueller's testimony before the US House of Representatives' Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign is still underway after nearly five hours.

In his opening remarks, Mueller emphasized that his Russia investigation did not uncover evidence of any conspiracy between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

