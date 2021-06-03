Mueller to Teach Course on 'Russia Probe' - University of Virginia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated former President Donald Trump over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, will teach law students about the probe he undertook, University of Virginia school of Law announced.

The School of Law noted on its website on Wednesday that the course "The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel" will be taught during the fall semester.

"The course will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel's investigation. Instructors will talk about the legal and practical context for those decisions in a discussion format, and walk through the challenges and trade-offs when making decisions in a high-profile investigation," the notice said.

Mueller said he was fortunate to return to teach at the University of Virginia, which he attended after his stint with the Marine Corps.

"I look forward to engaging with the students this fall," Mueller was quoted as saying by the website.

Mueller will be joined in teaching the course by three of his prosecutors - Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, Senior Counsel Jim Quarles and Assistant Special Counsel Andrew Goldstein.

Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013 before taking up the investigation against Trump. The investigation did not prove a Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election. Trump repeatedly called the probe a political witch-hunt and an attempt by Democrats to undo the results of the2016 election. Russia has also denied being involved in the US political system.