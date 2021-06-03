UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mueller To Teach Course On 'Russia Probe' - University Of Virginia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:10 AM

Mueller to Teach Course on 'Russia Probe' - University of Virginia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated former President Donald Trump over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, will teach law students about the probe he undertook, University of Virginia school of Law announced.

The School of Law noted on its website on Wednesday that the course "The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel" will be taught during the fall semester.

"The course will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel's investigation. Instructors will talk about the legal and practical context for those decisions in a discussion format, and walk through the challenges and trade-offs when making decisions in a high-profile investigation," the notice said.

Mueller said he was fortunate to return to teach at the University of Virginia, which he attended after his stint with the Marine Corps.

"I look forward to engaging with the students this fall," Mueller was quoted as saying by the website.

Mueller will be joined in teaching the course by three of his prosecutors - Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, Senior Counsel Jim Quarles and Assistant Special Counsel Andrew Goldstein.

Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013 before taking up the investigation against Trump. The investigation did not prove a Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election. Trump repeatedly called the probe a political witch-hunt and an attempt by Democrats to undo the results of the2016 election. Russia has also denied being involved in the US political system.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Virginia Democrats FBI 2016 From

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

55 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

56 minutes ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

2 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

2 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

4 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.