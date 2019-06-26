UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mueller To Testify To US House Intelligence, Judiciary Committees On July 17- Statement

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Mueller to Testify to US House Intelligence, Judiciary Committees on July 17- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the intelligence and judiciary committees of the US House of Representatives at an open congressional hearing on July 17, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.

"Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify pursuant to a subpoena before both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee in open session on Wednesday, July 17, 2019," the statement, published on the committee's website, said.

According to the statement, chairmen Nadler and Schiff said in a letter to Mueller that US citizens wanted to hear personally from the latter about key results of his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and Moscow's links with US President Donald Trump.

As the Special Counsel, Mueller conducted an investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the US presidential vote. In his report released in April, Mueller concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia. However, Mueller listed ten instances that may constitute a possible obstruction of justice by the US president.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Moscow Russia Vote Trump April May July 2016 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

46 minutes ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

10 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

11 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

11 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.