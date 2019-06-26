Mueller to Testify to US House Intelligence, Judiciary Committees on July 17- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the intelligence and judiciary committees of the US House of Representatives at an open congressional hearing on July 17, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.

"Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify pursuant to a subpoena before both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee in open session on Wednesday, July 17, 2019," the statement, published on the committee's website, said.

According to the statement, chairmen Nadler and Schiff said in a letter to Mueller that US citizens wanted to hear personally from the latter about key results of his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and Moscow's links with US President Donald Trump.

As the Special Counsel, Mueller conducted an investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the US presidential vote. In his report released in April, Mueller concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia. However, Mueller listed ten instances that may constitute a possible obstruction of justice by the US president.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system.