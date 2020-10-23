UrduPoint.com
Mufti Of Damascus Killed In Terrorist Attack - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mufti of Damascus Killed in Terrorist Attack - Authorities

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Mufti of Damascus and Rif Dimashq, Sheikh Adnan al-Afyouni, was killed in a terrorist attack, as an explosive device detonated in his car, Sheikh Hadzer Shahrour, director of the Damascus and Rif Dimashq department in the Syrian Ministry of Awqaf, told Sputnik.

"Sheikh Adnan al-Afyouni, the mufti of Damascus and Rif Dimashq, was killed in a terrorist attack," Shahrour said.

When asked about the details of the incident, he said that "an explosive device was planted in al-Afyouni's car. It was detonated in front of the Al-Sahara mosque in the city of Qudssaya near Damascus."

"Sheikh al-Afyouni died as a martyr defending his homeland, such is the terror," Shahrour added.

The Ministry of Awqaf published a communique on its website in which it honored the memory of the deceased mufti and confirmed that the mufti had been killed.

