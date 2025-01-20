Mug Shot, Solitary Cell For South Korea's President Yoon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol had his mug shot taken and underwent a physical check before spending his first night in jail as a criminal suspect, a prison officer said Monday.
Yoon was arrested in a dawn raid last week, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be detained in a criminal probe on insurrection charges over his botched declaration of martial law.
A court approved his formal arrest warrant Sunday, citing concerns he would destroy evidence, and Yoon went from being a temporary detainee to a criminal suspect facing an indictment and trial.
Yoon was given a 12-square-meter (129-square-feet) cell at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang on Sunday, according to Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service.
He was "assigned to one of the standard rooms used by regular inmates," Shin told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.
Yoon's cell -- which typically would hold five or six people, Yonhap reported -- is similar in size to those where past presidents have been detained, Shin said.
The suspended leader, whose powers have been transferred to an acting president but who remains sitting head of state, also had his mug shot taken and underwent physical examination like his fellow inmates, Shin said.
"The individual cooperated well with the procedures without any particular issues," Shin said.
According to prison regulations, Yoon will have to change from his normal clothes into a khaki prison uniform, and he will also have been assigned an inmate number.
Prison officials have said his cell includes a small table to use for eating and studying, a small shelf, a sink and a toilet. It also includes a television, but viewing time is strictly restricted.
Inmates are allowed to go out for an hour every day for exercise, and shower once a week, but local media have reported that authorities will attempt to prevent him coming into contact with other inmates.
His personal security detail will accompany him whenever he leaves his cell, reports say.
