Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The family of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe have agreed to bury him in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare, a family spokesman said on Friday.

Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years until a coup in 2017, died in Singapore last week aged 95. His family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been at odds over where he would be buried after his body returned home on Wednesday.