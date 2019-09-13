UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mugabe's Family Agree To Burial In National Monument: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:24 PM

Mugabe's family agree to burial in national monument: spokesman

The family of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe have agreed to bury him in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare, a family spokesman said on Friday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The family of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe have agreed to bury him in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare, a family spokesman said on Friday.

Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years until a coup in 2017, died in Singapore last week aged 95. His family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been at odds over where he would be buried after his body returned home on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Died Singapore Harare Zimbabwe 2017 Family

Recent Stories

Installation of water meters in five factories kic ..

57 seconds ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi won hearts, minds of Pakis ..

1 minute ago

Number of Japan's Centenarians Exceeds Historic Re ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price for Thursday

10 minutes ago

Masdar awards Ecothon Plus competition winners at ..

10 minutes ago

3,364 MW added in national grid system during last ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.