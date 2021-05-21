UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mugabe's Widow Told To Pay For 'improper Burial' In Livestock

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:47 PM

Mugabe's widow told to pay for 'improper burial' in livestock

The widow of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has been ordered by a traditional court to give away five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband, the family said late Thursday night

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The widow of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has been ordered by a traditional court to give away five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband, the family said late Thursday night.

The court, which cannot compel the accused but whose decisions have a strong symbolic impact, met on Thursday morning in the absence of Grace Mugabe, according to a source close to the family.

The former first lady is accused of burying her husband, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, in the courtyard of his home in Kutama, some 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital Harare.

The customary court met in nearby Murombedzi with only about 15 people present and journalists excluded because the traditional leader's entourage said he wanted "some privacy".

Chief Zvimba, born Stanley Mhondoro, said Mugabe was supposed to be buried in a place chosen by his mother or immediate family.

He called for the body to be exhumed and reburied according to custom.

The current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, would like for Mugabe to be interred in the National Heroes Acre burial ground and national monument near Harare.

But the former leader's nephew told news outlet SABC last week that the idea was out of the question for the family because Mugabe had made it clear during his lifetime that he did not want to be buried there.

Until his last breath, Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years, harboured a strong grudge against his former vice president Mnangagwa, who was placed in charge of the country after Mugabe was forced to resign in November 2017.

"He was not buried at Grace's home but at her estate and we accepted that as a family," Mugabe's cousin Dominic Matibiri told AFP.

Related Topics

Died Stanley Harare Zimbabwe November 2017 2019 Family Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

53 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 May 2021

5 minutes ago

At least four workers dead in Russia sewage accide ..

5 minutes ago

VC IUB lauds Pak-China joint scientific research

5 minutes ago

Chairman Senate visits Palestinian embassy to expr ..

5 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq's sacrifices to be remembere ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.