Muhammad Is 2nd-most-popular Baby Boy Name In Netherlands In 2022

Published January 06, 2023

Muhammad is 2nd-most-popular baby boy name in Netherlands in 2022

The second-most-popular name for newborn boys in the Netherlands in 2022 was Muhammad, according to new figures

ROTTERDAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):The second-most-popular name for newborn boys in the Netherlands in 2022 was Muhammad, according to new figures.

According to data released by the Dutch Social Insurance Bank (SVB) on Thursday, the top name for newborn boys in the country last year was also based in faith Noah, with 871 while Emma was the top girl's name with 677.

Combining the various spellings of the name, Muhammad took second place among the names given to baby boys with 671.

