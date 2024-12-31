Muhammad Saleem begins tenure as Pakistan’s new envoy to Canada

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate Muhammad Saleem has arrived in Ottawa bringing along a distinguished diplomatic career and a passion for fostering international cooperation.

Having done his master's in Diplomacy and Strategy from the National University of Malaysia, he joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995, according to the high commission's press release received on Tuesday.

He served in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, and Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions abroad including Germany, Bahrain, Romania and Canada.

He also served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania from 2020-2022.

Ambassador Saleem has consistently worked to build meaningful partnerships, address global challenges, and promote shared values on the international stage.

"He is eager to deepen the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Canada. Through initiatives focused on political, economic, investment, trade, higher education, cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts, he aims to further strengthen the existing collaboration and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries," it added.