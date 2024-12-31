Open Menu

Muhammad Saleem Begins Tenure As Pakistan’s New Envoy To Canada

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Muhammad Saleem begins tenure as Pakistan’s new envoy to Canada

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate Muhammad Saleem has arrived in Ottawa bringing along a distinguished diplomatic career and a passion for fostering international cooperation.

Having done his master's in Diplomacy and Strategy from the National University of Malaysia, he joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995, according to the high commission's press release received on Tuesday.

He served in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, and Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions abroad including Germany, Bahrain, Romania and Canada.

He also served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania from 2020-2022.

Ambassador Saleem has consistently worked to build meaningful partnerships, address global challenges, and promote shared values on the international stage.

"He is eager to deepen the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Canada. Through initiatives focused on political, economic, investment, trade, higher education, cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts, he aims to further strengthen the existing collaboration and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education Canada Germany Ottawa Bahrain Tanzania Romania Malaysia National University From

Recent Stories

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

29 seconds ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

38 seconds ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

13 hours ago
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

13 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

13 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

13 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

13 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

13 hours ago

More Stories From World