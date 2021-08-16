(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Low-profile political insider Muhyiddin Yassin had a swift and unexpected rise to Malaysia's premiership -- but his time in power was fraught with instability, and he leaves office as the country's shortest-serving leader

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 )

He resigned on Monday after months of bitter infighting in his coalition, and with public anger growing over a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

He took power after the collapse of a reformist alliance that had swept to power at landmark polls in 2018, outmanoeuvring more charismatic rivals Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim.

But being appointed by the king -- rather than having won an election -- he was accused of lacking legitimacy, while his parliamentary backing was razor-thin and he struggled to tame competing factions in his coalition.

The 74-year-old leaves office after just 17 months -- the shortest-serving prime minister since Malaysian independence in 1957.

Bridget Welsh, a Malaysia expert from the University of Nottingham, said his leadership was consumed by simply trying to survive and he botched the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"His mode throughout was survivalist politics," she told AFP.

"He was disconnected from the reality of Covid, the sheer scope of trauma it has inflicted on Malaysia as it worsened... He did not prepare when the country needed to be prepared."After avoiding a first wave of infections last year, Malaysia has been hit hard this year, with Muhyiddin's government accused of moving too slowly as the highly contagious Delta variant spread nationwide.