Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that he will become the deputy head of Afghanistan's Culture and Information Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that he will become the deputy head of Afghanistan's Culture and Information Ministry.

" Zabiullah Mujahid Deputy at the Ministry of Culture and Information," the spokesman told a press conference when announcing the composition of the temporary government.

Khairullah Khairkhwa was appointed as the ministry's acting head.

The spokesman also said that the Taliban hopes that the new Afghan government will receive international recognition.