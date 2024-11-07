Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow

The highly anticipated J-35A medium-sized multi-role stealth fighter jet is set to debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition to be held in Zhuhai, Guangdong province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The highly anticipated J-35A medium-sized multi-role stealth fighter jet is set to debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition to be held in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

Developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and manufactured by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC), also under AVIC, the J-35A incorporates an integrated design that blends aerodynamics, structure and stealth technology, CGTN reported on Thursday.

Although the aircraft has yet to be made fully public, the new fighter jet is said to represent the latest trends in aviation technology, with experts already saying that with its new capabilities, it will rival others in its class.

Noting that the J-35A will join the J-20 stealth fighter in the China Air Force combat arsenal, military expert Li Li said with the introduction of the J-35A, the Chinese Air Force will be one of a few globally to possess two types of stealth fighters and that no other country will be able to match having two stealth fighters like this for a long time.

Meanwhile, Fu Qianshao said the J-35A is a highly capable medium-sized stealth fighter designed to meet the evolving needs of the Chinese military.

"The first key characteristic of a stealth fighter is stealth itself, which includes several aspects: radar stealth, infrared stealth, optical stealth, acoustic stealth, and so on," he said.

"From the design and appearance of the J-35A, as well as the materials and coatings it uses, I personally believe that the J-35A's stealth performance currently ranks first in the world."Â

The stealth aircraft boasts folding wings designed for aircraft carrier landings. According to Zhang Xinmin, former deputy captain of the China Air Force's Bayi Aerobatic Team, the aircraft is highly adaptable in harsh conditions, such as high-salt, high-humidity environments. Zhang also said the folding wings were advantageous for maximizing the number of aircraft that can be stored on an aircraft carrier.

"We anticipate that the fifth-generation fighter jet will soon be operating from our carriers," he said. According to Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of Aerospace Knowledge, the new fighter jet represents the latest trends in aviation technology.

He said, generally speaking, an aircraft displayed statically at air shows is usually already in service with the military. However, the J-35A's dynamic display indicates that the aircraft is still in the process of being integrated into service and is a relatively new piece of equipment.

Scheduled for November 12-17Â in southern China's Zhuhai City, the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition will showcase a variety of activities, including aerobatic displays.

APP/asg