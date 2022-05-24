UrduPoint.com

Multi-species Planting Promotes Tree Growth In Forests

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in forests

Chinese researchers have revealed that multi-species planting in forests promotes the growth of trees compared with single-species planting, said a study paper published in the journal Science

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have revealed that multi-species planting in forests promotes the growth of trees compared with single-species planting, said a study paper published in the journal Science.

Multi-species tree planting has been long applied in forestry and landscape restoration to provide better ecosystem services such as a richer habitat for animals. But few studies have systematically assessed its effectiveness.

A research team from the College of Urban and Environmental Sciences under Peking University compiled a global data set of multi species planting forests with 243 tree species from 255 sites.

They found that the average tree height, diameter at breast height and above ground biomass in multi species sites were 5.

4, 6.8 and 25.5 percent, respectively, higher compared with that of mono cultures.

The positive effects were mainly the result of inter specific complementarity and were modulated by differences in leaf lifespan, stand age, planting density and temperature, the paper said.

It told that the yield increase of multi species plantings reached the maximum when the stand age was about 25 years and the planting density was between 2,500 and 4,100 trees per hectare.

The study results have implications for designing afforestation and reforestation strategies and providing references for global forest restorations, said the paper.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian ..

EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian assets to rebuilt Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement t ..

US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement to Interfere to Prevent Power A ..

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-y ..

Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-year sentence

3 minutes ago
 Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, viol ..

Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, violence and anarchy

26 minutes ago
 FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriy ..

FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

32 minutes ago
 Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe an ..

Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe and effective

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.