Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in forests

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have revealed that multi-species planting in forests promotes the growth of trees compared with single-species planting, said a study paper published in the journal Science.

Multi-species tree planting has been long applied in forestry and landscape restoration to provide better ecosystem services such as a richer habitat for animals. But few studies have systematically assessed its effectiveness.

A research team from the College of Urban and Environmental Sciences under Peking University compiled a global data set of multi species planting forests with 243 tree species from 255 sites.

They found that the average tree height, diameter at breast height and above ground biomass in multi species sites were 5.

4, 6.8 and 25.5 percent, respectively, higher compared with that of mono cultures.

The positive effects were mainly the result of inter specific complementarity and were modulated by differences in leaf lifespan, stand age, planting density and temperature, the paper said.

It told that the yield increase of multi species plantings reached the maximum when the stand age was about 25 years and the planting density was between 2,500 and 4,100 trees per hectare.

The study results have implications for designing afforestation and reforestation strategies and providing references for global forest restorations, said the paper.