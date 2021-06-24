UrduPoint.com
Multi-Story Condo Building Partially Collapses In Surfside, Florida - Police

A multi-story condominium building has partially collapsed in the Florida resort city Surfside, police and fire rescue said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) A multi-story condominium building has partially collapsed in the Florida resort city Surfside, police and fire rescue said.

"MBPD [Miami Beach Police Department] and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting," local police said on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.

According to WTVJ and WPLG, the incident occurred at about 2 a.m local time (06:00 GMT). Local media reports say the affected building is a 12-story condominium complex in the so-called "Millionaire's Row.

"

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) said on Twitter that its rescue teams were responding to the incident.

"#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT [Technical Rescue Team] are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the fire officials said.

No immediate information was available on how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse or whether anyone was injured.

