Multilateral Arms Control Talks Should Include UK, France Besides China - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Arms control talks should include not only China but also France and the United Kingdom if they are to become multilateral, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"We are not against expanding negotiations from bilateral to multilateral format, but we have full respect for China's position, which is that their potential is not comparable to that of Russia and the United States, so now they cannot and will not participate in any negotiations," Lavrov told a press conference.

The minister added that it was up to the United States to try and persuade China to join the talks � Russia would not oppose it, but it would not attempt to persuade China either.

"But if the negotiations take on a multilateral shape, then the configuration should include, of course, ... the United Kingdom and France," Lavrov said.