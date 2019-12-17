Multilateral Trade Must Follow WTO Rules - Chinese Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of multilateralism and free trade, speaking at a briefing in Brussels, saying that multilateral trading should be based on rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"... China believes that multilateralism should have win-win cooperation as the goal, equity and justice as the tenet, and be action-oriented. It should aim to firmly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the multilateral trading system underpinned by the WTO," Wang Yi said at the "Sixty-Minute Briefing" event of the European Policy Center on Monday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a Tuesday release.

According to Wang Yi, the most recent trade deal signed by China and the United States became possible because of mutual respect. The Chinese foreign minister said that trade ties with the United States should follow WTO and market rules.

China has been experiencing major trade tensions with the United States, with US President Donald Trump having repeatedly pointed to what he calls unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China.

Earlier this month, the United States and China announced that they had worked out a Phase One trade deal that is expected to be signed in early January, 2020. As part of the deal, the sides agreed not to introduce new duties that were planned to go into effect on December 15.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that the Phase One deal with China would boost American exports by $200 billion over the next two years.

Earlier this month, the appeal mechanism of the WTO was suspended, as the United States was blocking the appointment of new judges, necessary for the functioning of the appellate body, which has the final say on trade disputes, including between China and the United States.