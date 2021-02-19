Multilateralism 'boosted' by change in US govt: Merkel

International cooperation has been given a boost by the arrival of Joe Biden's administration in the United States, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday after talks between leaders of the G7 richest countries

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :International cooperation has been given a boost by the arrival of Joe Biden's administration in the United States, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday after talks between leaders of the G7 richest countries.

"It is clear that multilateralism will once again have a stronger chance through the G7 nations," she told reporters.

"In particular multilateralism is boosted through the change in the US government -- the Biden administration has already demonstrated this with its first decisions" on returning to the Paris climate accord as well as lending support once again to the World Health Organisation.