Multilateralism Key to Tackling COVID-19, Other Global Challenges - US State Secretary

MATERA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told G20 foreign ministers on Tuesday that multilateral cooperation is the best instrument for addressing global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

G20 foreign ministers are holding a meeting in the Italian city of Matera. The two-day event, held under the Italian presidency, is focused on the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including worldwide access to diagnostics and vaccines.

"Multilateralism is our best tool for tackling the global challenges we face, whether the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, or building a sustainable economic recovery.

My meeting with the #G20 Foreign Ministers reinforced the vital role of and our deep commitment to it," Blinken tweeted following the meeting.

G20 can assist in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic that has deepened global economic inequality, the official said, calling on the group to contribute to delivering more coronavirus vaccines to more countries across the world, especially poorer nations.

Washington supports the sending of vaccines to poorer countries through the COVAX shot-sharing facility and has already allocated $2 billion for the purpose, Blinken added.