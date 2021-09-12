UrduPoint.com

Multiple Blasts Rock Erbil Airport In Iraq - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Multiple Blasts Rock Erbil Airport in Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Several explosions have occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Rudaw tv reports.

According to initial reports from security services, it is unclear whether the blasts were the result of a drone or rocket attack, Rudaw reported on Twitter shortly after midnight, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported in the early hours of Sunday that the Erbil airport was hit by a drone attack and that the drones were intercepted. The newspaper said that US coalition sources had confirmed the drone attack.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Twitter Iraq Jerusalem Sunday Post TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Sa ..

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

1 hour ago
 UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

2 hours ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Count ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Country's Elections Well-Documented

2 hours ago
 Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.