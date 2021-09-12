Multiple Blasts Rock Erbil Airport in Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Several explosions have occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Rudaw tv reports.

According to initial reports from security services, it is unclear whether the blasts were the result of a drone or rocket attack, Rudaw reported on Twitter shortly after midnight, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported in the early hours of Sunday that the Erbil airport was hit by a drone attack and that the drones were intercepted. The newspaper said that US coalition sources had confirmed the drone attack.