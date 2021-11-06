Multiple Building At Yale University Evacuated After Bomb Threats - Yale Daily News
Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Several buildings at Yale University in the US state of Connecticut have been evacuated due to a series of bomb threats, the student newspaper Yale Daily news reported on Friday, citing police officers on the scene.
About eight buildings on the Yale campus were evacuated this afternoon, the report said.