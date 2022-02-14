UrduPoint.com

Multiple Carriers Flying To Ukraine Despite Escalation Fears - Tracker

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, Air Baltic, Pegasus, Austrian Airlines, Czech Airlines are among national carriers continuing scheduled flights to Ukraine despite the alleged risk of an escalation of hostilities, according to the flight tracker on the website of Boryspil International Airport in Kiev

On Sunday, Ukrainian SkyUp airline said that international insurance companies have notified Ukrainian air carriers of the termination of aircraft insurance when flying over the country in the next 48 hours due to the risk of hostilities. Lessors, in turn, have demanded that Ukrainian airlines return all aircraft to the territory of the European Union.

Oleksandr Bilchuk, the head of the the country's aviation agency, said on Sunday that Ukrainian airspace remained open and there were no grounds for closing the sky. On the same day, Ukraine allocated about $600 million in guarantees to insurers and lessors to ensure the safety of flights over Ukraine.

Dutch airline KLM said on Saturday that it has suspended flights to Ukraine, though the airport expects arrivals on Monday and Tuesday.

Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines and other carriers also have scheduled flights this week. Only one Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Kiev was suspended on Monday "due to the change of an aircraft for the larger one," according to the airport.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Air Lines said that it has decided to avoid flying over Ukraine due to security concerns. Some carriers, including German Lufthansa and Polish LOT, as well as the foreign ministries of Austria, Czech and Lithuania, said they were closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and may suspend flights in the future. Turkish Airlines offered customers flights on different dates or a refund for tickets bought prior to February 14.

Western countries and Kiev have repeatedly accused Russia of amassing thousands of troops along Ukrainian border in preparation for an alleged incursion and provoking escalation in ties. Russia has denied these accusations, saying that it is not threatening anyone, and that the West is using the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO troops close to its borders.

