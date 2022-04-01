UrduPoint.com

Multiple Casualties As Blast Hits Northwest Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

One person was killed and 13 others were injured in an explosion in the province of Herat in northwestern Afghanistan, a source told Sputnik on Friday

A representative of the Herat regional hospital, in turn, said that two people were killed and seven others were injured.

The police have not yet commented on the incident.

