Multiple Casualties As Large Explosion Hits UK's Bristol Suburb - Reports

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Multiple Casualties as Large Explosion Hits UK's Bristol Suburb - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A powerful explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth, an industrial suburb of the southwestern UK city of Bristol, has left multiple casualties, Sky news reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Avon Fire & Rescue Service said it was responding to an explosion of an unspecified nature in Avonmouth together with the local police and ambulance services.

According to the BBC, the explosion hit a waste water treatment facility.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service said "We continue to remain at the scene while the incident is ongoing, responding alongside [Avon and Somerset Police] and [South Western Ambulance Service]."

