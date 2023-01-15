UrduPoint.com

Multiple Casualties In DRC As Kasindi Church Hit By Explosion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) An explosion at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) left several people injured, media reported on Sunday.

According to DRC news website Actualite, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a church in Kasindi, located at a border crossing between the DRC and Uganda. The government has strongly condemned the attack and reassured the population that security forces have taken control of the situation, the report said.

The Congolese army confirmed that an improvised explosive device was detonated during a service in the church.

"For now, the army is asking the population to avoid crowds to avoid other unpleasant surprises that may plague the city of Kasindi," an army spokesperson was quoted as saying.

There has been no official information on the toll of casualties at the time if the writing.

The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

