Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall - Firefighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida , a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

The explosion reportedly happened inside a fitness center. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris lying around in a wide radius.