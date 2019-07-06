UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Casualties In Huge Gas Blast At Florida Mall - Firefighters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:38 PM

Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall - Firefighters

Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

The explosion reportedly happened inside a fitness center. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris lying around in a wide radius.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Florida SITE Gas All

Recent Stories

Four suspects with weapons held in Multan

14 minutes ago

Govt resolving problems of people: Syed Sumsam Ali ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Mayo Hospital, inquires abou ..

16 minutes ago

London's Westminster Bridge Shut After Boat Crash ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Expresses Condolences Over Deadly ..

16 minutes ago

Trump slams ex-US VP Biden as a 'reclamation proje ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.