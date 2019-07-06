Multiple Casualties In Huge Gas Blast At Florida Mall - Firefighters
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:38 PM
Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said
"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.
Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.
The explosion reportedly happened inside a fitness center. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris lying around in a wide radius.