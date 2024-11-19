Multiple Children Injured In Car Crash At Central China School
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Multiple children were injured on Tuesday when a car crashed outside a Primary school in central China, state media said, without providing more details about the number of casualties or the person responsible.
China has witnessed a spate of deadly incidents in recent months -- from mass stabbings to car rammings -- a rare development for a country with a proud reputation for public security.
The issue has prompted soul-searching about the state of society, with some despairing about why an increasing number of people seem willing to "take revenge" on random civilians.
Many initial videos of Tuesday's incident already appeared to have been removed from China's tightly controlled social media platforms, echoing other mass casualty events.
State news agency Xinhua reported just before 10am that "multiple students were injured", while state broadcaster CCTV said the "specific casualties" were still being investigated.
