Multiple Children Injured In Car Crash At Central China School

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Multiple children injured in car crash at central China school

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Multiple children were injured on Tuesday when a car crashed outside a Primary school in central China, state media said. State news agency Xinhua reported just before 10am that "multiple students were injured", while state broadcaster CCTV said the specific casualties were still being investigated.

The crash took place outside Yong'an primary school in the central city of Changde, home to over five million people, in Hunan province.

"The Chinese government has always taken and will continue to take effective measures to ensure people's safety and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing.

