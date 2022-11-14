Multiple Chinese embassies adjust Covid-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers

A number of Chinese embassies, including the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, on Sunday adjusted COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers to China, requiring one negative nucleic acid test result within the past 48 hours before boarding

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A number of Chinese embassies, including the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, on Sunday adjusted COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers to China, requiring one negative nucleic acid test result within the past 48 hours before boarding.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan requested all passengers visiting China from Islamabad to conduct one nucleic acid test at a testing facility approved by the local health department 48 hours before boarding, and submit a negative test report with verifiable content, according to a notice issued on the official WeChat account of the embassy which is effective from Sunday.

Previously, all passengers were required to undergo double nucleic acid testing within 48 hours before boarding the plane.

The two nucleic acid tests were to be conducted in different testing institutions with two different reagents, and an interval period of more than 24 hours, according to a notice issued by the embassy in June, Global Times reported on Monday.

The adjustments came after China released 20 optimized measures in a latest move in scientific and precise epidemic control and prevention work on Friday.

Passengers travelling to China only need to provide one negative nucleic acid test result within the past 48 hours instead of two, according to the latest measures.

The embassy notice said that for passengers traveling to China through transition, the nucleic acid test can be carried out at either the place of departure or the transition destination within 48 hours before boarding the flight to China.

If passengers already have the health code of the place of origin, they can use the health code within the validity period to check in at the transfer point and there is no need to go through a second test and second application at the transfer point, according to the notice.

The notice also canceled additional requirements for people with a history of infection, being close contacts, having suspected symptoms, or inconclusive test results, as they now can apply for a health code based on a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding the plane.

As of press time multiple Chinese embassies, including the Chinese Embassy in the US, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore and the Chinese Embassy in Canada all released notices to adjust the COVID-19 testing requirements.