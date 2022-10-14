Multiple Dead, Including Off-Duty Police Officer in North Carolina Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Multiple people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, in an active shooting occurring in a neighborhood in the US state of North Carolina, WRAL news reported, citing sources.

The report said on Thursday that police officers are still responding to the shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Raleigh.

One witness told WRAL News that he may have seen the suspect, describing him as a man dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.

A local hospital confirmed to the broadcaster that they have received three victims of the shooting.