Multiple Deaths In School Bus Fire In Thailand: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip Tuesday, officials said, with up to 25 feared dead.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims' families.
Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the number of fatalities was not clear but 25 people were unaccounted for after the blaze.
"Initial reports said there are 44 on board, 38 students and six teachers.
As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out," he told reporters.
"For those still missing, we are not clear yet."
The bus was carrying students from Uthai Thani province when a tyre burst on a highway in a northern Bangkok suburb, sending the vehicle crashing into a barrier, a rescue worker said in footage broadcast on local tv.
The bus was running on compressed gas and the crash ignited its fuel tanks, the rescue worker said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
More Stories From World
-
Matisse retrospective traces journey through artist's career3 minutes ago
-
Major League Eating: the sport of stuffing your face23 minutes ago
-
Rockets target base hosting US troops near Baghdad airport: security sources53 minutes ago
-
Israeli forces start 'targeted ground raids' in south Lebanon53 minutes ago
-
US VP rivals to clash in 'high drama' debate53 minutes ago
-
Droughts drive Spanish boom in pistachio farming1 hour ago
-
Qatar Airways seeking 25% stake in Virgin Australia1 hour ago
-
Thousands evacuated as Super Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan2 hours ago
-
Rural schools empty in North Macedonia due to exodus2 hours ago
-
Frustrated French clubs turn away players in post-Olympics sports boom2 hours ago
-
Aston Villa target repeat of 1982 Champions League heroics against Bayern2 hours ago
-
US dockworkers launch strike after labor contract expires2 hours ago