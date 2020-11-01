UrduPoint.com
Multiple Explosions Heard In Karabakh's Stepanakert - Correspondent

Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:30 PM

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Several explosions were heard on Sunday in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway republic of Nagorno Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

From 5:30 to 7:00 GMT, multiple explosions were heard in the city.

The air-raid siren was turned on for a short time. There is no information on damage within the city limits.

Judging by the sound of the explosions, the air defense could be responsible, according to the correspondent.

