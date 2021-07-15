UrduPoint.com
Multiple Failures In FBI Probe Of Ex-US Gymnastics Team Doctor - Justice Dept. Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) There were multiple failures in the FBI's Indianapolis Field Office investigation of allegations of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics physician Lawrence Gerard Nassar during his almost 20 years of treating the athletes, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"The OIG found that, despite the extraordinarily serious nature of the allegations and the possibility that Nassar's conduct could be continuing, senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies," the report said.

