'Multiple Fatalities' In California Shooting, Suspect Dead: Police

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Multiple people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rail yard in California's Bay Area, police said, the latest instance of deadly gun violence in the United States.

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities. But I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy, told journalists, adding that the shooter was dead.

Police rushed to the light rail public transportation facility in San Jose -- a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people -- after receiving reports of an "active shooter," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter was a worker at the facility, but police said some of the victims were employees at the site.

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.

