Multiple Fatalities, Injuries In San Jose, California Shooting - Police

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Multiple Fatalities, Injuries in San Jose, California Shooting - Police

An active shooter situation at a rail yard in San Jose, California left multiple people injured and killed, Deputy Russell Davis, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) An active shooter situation at a rail yard in San Jose, California left multiple people injured and killed, Deputy Russell Davis, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm with you right now that we do have multiple victims, and we have multiple casualties at this point. I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Davis said.

Among those killed is the shooter himself. Some victims of the shooting are currently receiving treatment, Davis added.

