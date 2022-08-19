Multiple Fatalities Reported After 2 Planes Crash in Watsonville, California

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The city of Watsonville, California, said in a statement that a mid-air collision between two small aircraft attempting to land at the local airport has resulted in multiple casualties.

"Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided.

We have reports of multiple fatalities," the city said via Twitter on Thursday.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement also said.

More information will become available throughout the day, the statement added.