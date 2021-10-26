Multiple Injuries Reported in Idaho Mall Shooting, One Person in Custody - Police Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Multiple people have been reported injured in a shooting at a Boise, Idaho, mall and police on the scene has taken one individual in custody, the Boise Police Department said.

"Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be available here as it is confirmed... Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody," the Boise Police Department said via Twitter.

Police officers are working their way through the mall and clearing each business, but there is no information indicating additional threats at this time, the Boise Police Department added.