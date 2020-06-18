UrduPoint.com
Multiple Injuries Reported In Somalia Blast Near Turkish School

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:04 PM

Multiple Injuries Reported in Somalia Blast Near Turkish School

Multiple people have been injured in a bomb blast near a Turkish school in the Somalian capital on Thursday, a Turkish state news agency cited eye-witness reports as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Multiple people have been injured in a bomb blast near a Turkish school in the Somalian capital on Thursday, a Turkish state news agency cited eye-witness reports as saying.

The Anadolu news agency said the explosion in Mogadishu's Hodan district was heard in surrounding areas.

The number of those injured was not immediately known. They were reportedly taken to Fiqi Hospital.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The school is run by the Maarif Foundation, an education institution set up by the Turkish government to promote its ideology. The organization has seized thousands of overseas schools affiliated with exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

