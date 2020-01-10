Multiple Intelligence Sources Indicate Ukraine Jet Shot Down By Missile in Iran - Trudeau

(@imziishan)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference on Thursday that Canada has intelligence revealing the Ukrainian International Airlines jet that crashed outside of Tehran a day earlier was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

Trudeau would not elaborate on the particulars of the intelligence Canada possesses.