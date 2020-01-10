UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Intelligence Sources Indicate Ukraine Jet Shot Down By Missile In Iran - Trudeau

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Multiple Intelligence Sources Indicate Ukraine Jet Shot Down By Missile in Iran - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference on Thursday that Canada has intelligence revealing the Ukrainian International Airlines jet that crashed outside of Tehran a day earlier was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

Trudeau would not elaborate on the particulars of the intelligence Canada possesses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Tehran Justin Trudeau May From

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

58 minutes ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

44 minutes ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

44 minutes ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

44 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

1 hour ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.