Multiple People Dead in Shooting in San Jose, California - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Multiple people are dead in a mass shooting that occurred in the US city of San Jose in the state of California, the Mercury news local newspaper reported citing sources on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement via Twitter that the gunman is dead.

It is not clear whether law enforcement killed the shooter or whether he committed suicide. The seriousness of the injuries of those being treated, the number being treated, and if there are any fatalities are currently unknown.