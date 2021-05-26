UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple People Dead In Shooting In San Jose, California - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:16 PM

Multiple People Dead in Shooting in San Jose, California - Reports

Multiple people are dead in a mass shooting that occurred in the US city of San Jose in the state of California, the Mercury News local newspaper reported citing sources on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Multiple people are dead in a mass shooting that occurred in the US city of San Jose in the state of California, the Mercury news local newspaper reported citing sources on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement via Twitter that the gunman is dead.

It is not clear whether law enforcement killed the shooter or whether he committed suicide. The seriousness of the injuries of those being treated, the number being treated, and if there are any fatalities are currently unknown.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Suicide San Jose Santa Clara

Recent Stories

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

6 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

6 minutes ago

Govt not to control Friday sermons: Ashrafi

48 seconds ago

CM takes notice of gang-rape

49 seconds ago

Ireland's Dan Martin wins Giro 17th stage, Bernal ..

51 seconds ago

Injured Van Dijk the big absentee in Dutch Euro sq ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.